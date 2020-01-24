Deputy CM Basha condemns Naidu for halting 3 capitals bills in Council

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha criticised the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for halting the decentralization of capitals bills in the Council, on Friday while addressing at a press conference here.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a clear intention of developing all the regions of the state equally and hence brought about the Decentralisation Bill, but the TDP members stopped the bill in the council with evil intentions. The Council Chairman who was bound to be neutral intentionally went against the bill, he said.

He further said that the Council Chairman did not have discretionary powers of Rule 154 to refer the bills to a selection committee.

"The opposition party has indeed conspired to stall the two bills. Even during the discussion in the council, they neither mentioned to refer the bills to the select committee nor asked for it. It is clear that Chandrababu Naidu influenced the Council Chairman to go against the rules and his son Lokesh circumvented the rules by taking videos and pictures with his cellphone during the discussion." he added.

The Deputy CM lashed out at Naidu saying that he doesn't have any right to speak on the Muslim community as he did nothing for their welfare during his five-year tenure. "It is clearly Jagan Mohan Reddy government which worked for the welfare of the Muslims and had given financial assistance to the poor Muslims. Naidu and his people are solely confined to only three villages and neglecting the other regions of the state," he added.

Meanwhile, MLA Hafeez Khan stated that Chandrababu Naidu forgot his promises made to the Kurnool people during the 2014 elections. "Naidu promised to establish AIIMS and a textile park in Kurnool district, which didn't happen in his five-year tenure. Even now he is intentionally stopping the Decentralisation Bill and he doesn't want to see development in Rayalaseema region. On behalf of Rayalaseema people, I am asking Naidu whether he wants three villages of Amaravati or the development of 13 districts in the State?"