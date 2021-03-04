Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das tells Amaravati farmers to meet Jagan to get justice

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Wednesday advised the protesting Amaravati farmers to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured them that justice will be done. Dharmana made these remarks in reaction to the continuing indefinite protests being carried out by farmers from the Amaravati region against the trifurcation of the capital city across the State at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

He alleged that these farmers have been tricked into giving lands by TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, promising that a grand capital would be built which would get them good price for their lands. Naidu tricked them in the beginning saying that a grand capital will be built here, so give your fields to the government and the prices of adjacent fields would also inflate exorbitantly, he alleged. He claimed that the ruling YSRCP would never harm the farmers. The YSRCP leader alleged that Naidu further hardened their resolve which resulted in them not meeting with the government. "Naidu influenced Amaravati land donors that something big will happen. The TDP government only will come in the future and he will build Amaravati here," the deputy chief minister alleged.

According to Das, these farmers are already suffering a lot believing Naidu's promises and continuing with their protests because they have taken that stand and do not want to go back now.

"Even they (farmers) do not have interest in that movement. Even now I am telling our farmer friends that a ryot is of utmost importance to our government," he claimed and urged them to meet the Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister has decided to trifurcate Amaravati capital city into three: executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. The Chief Minister said that the trifurcation is aimed at decentralisation for the fruits of development to be distributed all over the State.