Deputy CM invites CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Dasara festivities in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): Minister for Endowments and Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Sathyanarayana, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawahar Lal and Srisailam Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna invited the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for Dasara Navaratri festivities in Srisailam.

Giving invitation to the Chief Minister at Amaravati on Friday, they said the Dasara Utsavams would start from September 26 and will continue up to October 5. After meeting, the members gave the invitation card to the CM and invited to present on the auspicious occassion.

After a while of speaking, the members presented Seshavastrams, prasaadam and the portrait of Swami Amma varu to the Chief Minister. The board trustees Gurimahantu Uma Mahesh, Merajyoth Hanumanthu Naik, Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present while the CM was being invited to the Utsavams. Similarly, MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, EO S Lavanna and others also invited Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Endowments Minister Kottu Sathyanarayana and Minister for power, forest, science and technology Pesdireddi Ramachandra Reddy to attend the Navarathri Utsavams.