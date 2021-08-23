Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy has no moral right to comment on Chandrababu Naidu

Chittoor: TDP official spokesman Dr N B Sudhakar Reddy reiterated that Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy has no moral right to comment on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in any respect.

Being a Dalit leader, Narayana Swamy used to bow before the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for protecting his seat which would be a great insult for the Dalit community. It may be recalled here that K Narayana Swamy levelled serious allegations against Naidu irking the TDP circles.

Speaking to media, the TDP leader declared that there was no chance for Narayana Swamy to win from GD Nellore in the next poll. As a TDP nominee, Sudhakar Reddy said that he would contest against Deputy CM from GD Nellore and defeat him in a humiliating manner.

He also advised Dy CM to stop all his illegal activities. He challenged Narayana Swamy to prove his integrity in respect of his allegations against Naidu and himself.