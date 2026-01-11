Deputy CM Pawan urges doctors to serve rural and tribal areas

Kakinada: Even as medical professionals remain busy with their demanding schedules, they are urged to dedicate at least one day a month to providing healthcare services and awareness camps in rural and tribal areas. This call was made by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan during the foundation stone laying ceremony for new buildings at Rangaraya Medical College, organized by the alumni association (RAMCOSA) in Kakinada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan said that during his recent visit to the Araku region, he noticed that women there were suffering from sickle cell anemia. "With the support of donors, Iam constructing a blood bank building in Araku, and I urge specialists from various medical departments to extend their services there," he said. He added that the state and central governments would support medical professionals providing services in villages.

The Deputy Chief Minister lauded Rangaraya Medical College for preserving its legacy since its establishment in 1958. "The institution continues the tradition of teaching not only medical knowledge but also humanity and a spirit of service. Every student who graduates from this campus strives to become not just a good doctor but also a responsible and compassionate member of society," he said.

He recalled that the college was shaped through the efforts of Dr. M.V. Krishna Rao and Colonel Dr. D.S. Raju, and was inaugurated with 100 students under the guidance of then Chief Minister Neelam Sanjiva Reddy. "Philanthropy has always been embedded in the foundation of Rangaraya Medical College. It is commendable that alumni have come forward to construct the new building at a cost of Rs 10.11 crore. If every college alumnus thought this way, no institution would remain purely private," he said.

Pawan also expressed his hope that the youth would adopt a broad outlook, setting aside differences of caste, religio, and region.