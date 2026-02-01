Deputy CM reaches out to women who lost her infant

Visakhapatnam: Responding to a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that her baby died in her womb due to the negligence of doctors and staff at King George hospital in Visakhapatnam, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials to ensure that the woman reaches his office at the secretariat with her family. Reaching out to the victim on Monday in Visakhapatnam, Pawan Kalyan assured her that he will speak with her family members to know the details regarding her loss.

On Friday night, while returning after concluding his visit to Visakhapatnam, the victim Patnala Umadevi met Pawan Kalyan at the airport.

She complained that when she was admitted to KGH in the first week of December last year for delivery, the doctors and staff were negligent towards her and her family members.

She stated that despite informing them that her due date had overlapped, they subjected her to immense suffering in the name of a normal delivery, and ignored her family members’ repeated pleas about her critical condition. She further alleged that her family members were abused with offensive language.

The medical staff sat on her chest and behaved inhumanely in the pretext of helping her get her child delivered normally. She said that due to the delay in deciding on a Caesarean section until the last minute, she had to give birth to a dead infant.