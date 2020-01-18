Development possible with single capital: BJP

Guntur: BJP leaders on Friday demanded that the State government continue the state capital at Amaravati. They submitted a memorandum to the officials in the District Collector's office in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, they said that development was possible with a single capital. BJP core committee meeting passed a resolution not to shift the capital from Amaravathi.

Following orders of the party leadership, they submitted memoranda in all the districts in the state.

BJP leaders P Rama Krishna, V Gangadhar, Polisetty Raghu were among those participated.