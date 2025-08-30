Devotees participate in ‘Stotradri’ Giri Pradakshina at Kadiri Hill on Swathi Nakshatram

Kadiri: On the occasion of Swathi Nakshatram, believed to be the birth star of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, hundreds of devotees participated in the sacred “Stotradri” Giri Pradakshina at the historic Kadiri Hill near the famous Sri Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kadiri town.

Located about 5 km from the main temple, the Kondala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Kummara Vandlapalli village is considered highly sacred. Mythological accounts suggest that Lord Narasimha first set foot on this hill, making it the origin of the name Sri Khadri Kshetram and Kadiri Hill. In reverence, devotees perform Giri Pradakshina (circumambulation of the hill) every month on Swathi Nakshatram. As part of the event, temple authorities distributed prasadam to all devotees. Town leaders like Pandala Kunta Koti Reddy, Somagutta Srinath Reddy, Chinna Sani Shankar Reddy, and Veerabhadra of Lalitha Electronics provided breakfast near the temple premises. Additionally, members of the Sri Khadri Narasimha Seva Samithi and residents of Kummara Vandlapalli distributed drinking water and buttermilk packets to participants. Seva Samithi members appealed to local MLA and temple officials to develop a proper road around the hill to facilitate the large number of devotees attending every month.

They also expressed gratitude to all who supported the event, praying for the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to be upon them always.