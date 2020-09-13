DGP Gautam Sawang directs officials to set up geo-tagging at all temples in AP

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said steps should be taken to set up geo-tagging at temples. On Sunday, he held a video conference with police superiors and emphasised on the setting up of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the temple and gave several instructions on the establishment of reinforced security. He directed the officials to identify people who have a criminal record in the past and keep an eye on them. "Temple committee members should take steps to make it available," DGP said.

The police boss further urged the police to be sensitive on religious matters and also appealed to the people to be vigilant about the news on social media. It was suggested that point books be set up at each temple and that they be supervised by the local authorities. DGP Gautam Sawang said fire control equipment should also be made available.

Earlier, the DGP said that the patrolling should be strengthened and social media rumours should be monitored in the matters pertaining to religious and ensure all steps should be taken that the people do not believe the rumours and co-operate to maintain peace. He said it is most unfortunate that burning of temple chariot in the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi. The police department will not ignore such actions under any circumstances. We will take strict action against those who resort to any violence against the temples," DGP said.