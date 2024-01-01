  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dharmavaram MLA receives new year wishes from Municipal chairman

Dharmavaram MLA receives new year wishes from Municipal chairman
x
Highlights

Dharmavaram Municipal Chairperson Smt. Kacharla Lakshmi W/o Kacharla Anji couple and handloom prominent YSRCP Leaders

Dharmavaram Municipal Chairperson Smt. Kacharla Lakshmi W/o Kacharla Anji couple and handloom prominent YSRCP Leaders extended new year wishes to Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatramana Reddy.









Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X