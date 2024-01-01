Live
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
- Retirement gift: Chief Secy retained as Bengal Govt’s Chief Financial Advisor
Just In
Dharmavaram MLA receives new year wishes from Municipal chairman
Highlights
Dharmavaram Municipal Chairperson Smt. Kacharla Lakshmi W/o Kacharla Anji couple and handloom prominent YSRCP Leaders
Dharmavaram Municipal Chairperson Smt. Kacharla Lakshmi W/o Kacharla Anji couple and handloom prominent YSRCP Leaders extended new year wishes to Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatramana Reddy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS