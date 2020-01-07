Dharmavaram: NTR flyover renamed as Ketireddy Pratap Reddy flyover

Ever since the YSRCP headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy came into power in last May, the names of the schemes in Andhra Pradesh are transformed Off late, AP government has decided to change the name of the flyover built in the Dharmavaram town of Anantapur district. The flyover, which is named as NTR flyover is now turned to former MLA Katireddy Surya Pratap Reddy. Orders issued in this regard.

However, the TDP is furious at the latest development of changing the name of the flyover. They said that it was Chandrababu who took initiation to construct the flyover and it is not a good idea to change the name of the flyover. The TDP appealed the government not to change the flyover name.