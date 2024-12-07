Diamond Jubilee fete of NTR’s cine life to be held on Dec 14

Vijayawada: The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of legendary actor and former chief minister NT Rama Rao cine life will be organised in Vijayawada on December 14, according to NTR literature committee chairman T D Janardhan.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and family members of NTR will attend the programme.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the TDP leader said all the important dignitaries of cine and political fieldswill be invited for the programme and a special book on NTR’s life history will be released on the occasion.

Janardhan said efforts are on to include the NTR’s life history in school textbooks. He said a museum will be set up in the name of NTR.

The TDP leader said that the welfare programmes which were introduced by NTR as the Chief Minister of AP, are being implemented throughout the country at present.

He pointed out that the TDP founded by NTR has won the recent elections with a big majority which reflects the love and affection of the people towards the party.