Dip in corona positive cases in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Although the total number of positive cases has jumped to 51 in the district, 99 percent of blood samples collected from quarantine centres have been tested negative.



There are about 3,000 persons in 32 quarantine centres in the district and 99 per cent of them tested negative. Still there are about 400 persons to be quarantined and tested in the district.

As many as 13 positive cases have been discharged after undergoing treatment and testing negative.

Total number of deceased so far on account of corona virus stands at barely four persons, which is the bright side of the corona war. Recovery of positive persons and majority of those staying in quarantine testing negative is like seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The district administration, the doctors and health workers and the police are leaving no stone unturned to curb the spread of killer virus in the district.