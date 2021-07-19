Disha App saves woman from her husband in eight minutes after complaint in the Krishna district

The Andhra Pradesh government's ambitious project Disha App‌ rescued a woman in danger within eight minutes in Krishna district. Police rushed to the spot, rescued the victim, and rushed her to a hospital within minutes after she lodged a complaint against her husband for attacking her in Krishna district through a Disha App. According to the police report, the details are as follows, the victim Sheikh Heerutunnisa married Ismail, an engineering college lecturer in 2018



However, harassment by husband and in-laws started shortly after the marriage, which was increased during she was in Veerankilaku as the victim got a job as an engineering assistant. A case of dowry harassment was registered after the victim complained to the police. The victim has been living in Balajinagar of Poranki for four months after the case was settled. However, there is no change of situation as she has been harassed and tortured for extra dowry.

On Sunday afternoon, her husband Ismail attacked Heerutunnisa and injured her head, and threatened to kill her. The victim complained to the police at 3.10 pm on the Disha App. CI Satyanarayana immediately dispatched personnel in the Rakshak vehicle and reached the spot within 8 minutes of receiving the complaint. Ismail escaped with the arrival of the police. The victim was rushed to Vijayawada Government Hospital with severe head injuries. The police registered a case against the husband and the in-laws.