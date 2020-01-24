Disha police stations coming up soon: Collector A Mohammad Imtiaz in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: District Collector A Mohammad Imtiaz on Friday flagged off the rally in connection with the National Girl Child Day here organised by the Women and Child Welfare department.



Before flagging off the rally, the District Collector addressing the gathering said that the government introduced Disha Act to punish the guilty in cases of atrocities against women within 21 days after committing the crime. The enactment is first of its kind and exemplary to other States in the country.

He said that special Disha police stations would be set up in the State soon.

He underlined the importance of education for girls for better life and to avoid discrimination.