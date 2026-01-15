Distressed farmer consumes pesticide near CM’s house in Naravaripalle

Tirupati: A tense situation unfolded near Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Naravaripalle on Wednesday when a man reportedly attempted to end his life after failing to meet the Chief Minister during the Sankranti visit.

The man, identified as Govinda Reddy, around 60 years old and a resident of Nagireddipalli village in Peddapanjani mandal of Chittoor district, allegedly consumed pesticides close to the Chief Minister’s residence. He had come to Naravaripalli hoping to personally submit a petition related to long-pending land issues faced by his family.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other family members, had arrived at Naravaripalli for a three-day Sankranti stay.

Since Tuesday, people from different parts of Chittoor and Tirupati districts have gathered near the residence to seek government help by submitting representations. Several petitioners were able to meet the Chief Minister on the first day.

However, on Wednesday, security personnel reportedly informed Govinda Reddy that there were no public meetings scheduled and that representations would not be accepted that day.

Witnesses said he appeared distressed after hearing this. Moments later, he suddenly took out a bottle of pesticide he was carrying and consumed it.

Those present immediately alerted the authorities, and Govinda Reddy was rushed to the SVRR Government General Hospital in Tirupati.

Considering his condition, doctors later shifted him to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) for advanced treatment. A note found with him reportedly mentioned his long-standing land dispute and appealed to officials to resolve the issue.

Reddeppa, who accompanied Govinda Reddy to Naravaripalle, told reporters that the victim had met the Chief Minister and Minister Nara Lokesh last year with the same grievance.

As there was no progress even after several months, he was deeply disappointed and wanted to try once again.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateshwar took note of the incident and instructed officials to ensure that Govinda Reddy receives the best possible medical care.