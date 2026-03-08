District police carry out a special drive ‘Operation Vajra Prahar’

Anakapalli: In a move to strengthen law and order and transform Anakapalli into a drug-free district, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha has intensified enforcement measures across the region. Acting on his directives, the district police launched a large-scale Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the early hours of Saturday under the special drive titled ‘Operation Vajra Prahar.’

The operation was carried out in JNNURM Colony and Gorlivanipalem areas under the jurisdiction of the Parawada police station. Police teams conducted extensive searches across residential localities, focusing particularly on suspicious premises and isolated locations.

To strengthen surveillance and ensure transparency, the police deployed drone technology to record video footage of vacant buildings and deserted areas, enabling officers to closely monitor the movements of potential offenders and anti-social elements.

During the operation, officials identified a repeat ganja offender previously involved in narcotics cases. The police stated that the individual’s movements are now under strict watch as part of the ongoing surveillance efforts.

Police also seized six commercial LPG cylinders and six nitrogen cylinders that were being stored illegally. In addition, 10 motorcycles and two cars lacking proper documentation were confiscated and taken to the police station for further verification.

Following the search operation, the police officials interacted with local residents and conducted awareness sessions about the dangers of drug abuse. Community members assured their cooperation, stating that drug addiction destroys families and that they would extend support to the police in eliminating illegal narcotics activities that threaten the future of the youth.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Parawada in-charge DSP B. Mohan Rao. Participating officers included Inspectors Mallikarjuna Rao and Narasinga Rao, NDPS cell inspector Ramesh, Sub-Inspectors Simhachalam, Rama Krishna and Prasad, along with sub-divisional police staff, the AR team, EAGLE team and the dog squad. Police officials said the entire operation was carried out in a transparent manner and it was digitally recorded in the presence of Village Revenue Officers. Police authorities issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against those involved in anti-social and illegal activities and emphasising that such surprise inspections and enforcement drives will continue regularly to ensure the safety and security ofthe public.