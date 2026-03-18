'Divyanga Shakti' Scheme is applicable in five categories of buses: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the newly launched 'Divyanga Shakti' scheme is benefiting hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. He stated that under the scheme, 12.75 lakh individuals are receiving free bus travel, aimed at enhancing their dignity.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the scheme on Wednesday, sharing a meal with beneficiaries and engaging with them about its impact. He expressed pride in the scheme, describing it as a source of great satisfaction and joy. Alongside Minister Lokesh, Mr. Naidu highlighted that the scheme exemplifies the government’s commitment to public welfare.

He described persons with disabilities as individuals of unique talent, capable of overcoming challenges through inner strength. He recalled past initiatives such as 'Cheyutha', which provided assistance through tricycles and two-wheelers to boost self-confidence. The pension for persons with disabilities has been increased from ₹500 to ₹6,000, with additional support of ₹10,000 for severe health issues and ₹15,000 for bedridden individuals.

The government spends approximately ₹33,000 crore annually on pensions. Mr. Naidu further announced that free travel on APSRTC buses is now available for persons with disabilities across five categories, saving each individual up to ₹2,000 monthly.

He urged citizens to celebrate Ugadi with greater joy, empowered by 'Divyang Shakti', and extended festive greetings. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that all schemes are aimed at supporting the underprivileged, with particular emphasis on the disabled community.

He also praised Mandakrishna Madiga and Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao for their dedicated efforts in advocating for persons with disabilities, affirming the government’s ongoing commitment to their welfare.