Diwali Asthanam Celebrated at Tirumala with Grandeur

The auspicious occasion of Diwali Asthanam was celebrated with great devotion and grandeur at the Tirumala Srivari Temple on Thursday morning. In a vibrant ceremony attended by temple priests, Tirumala Jeyangars, and officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the esteemed Bangaruvakili Chenta Agamoktanga officiated the court ceremony.

Prominent figures in attendance included Sri Sri Peddajeer Swami, Sri Sri Sri Chinnajeer Swami, Chief Priests Govindaraja Dixitulu and Kiran Swami, as well as Agama Adviser Ramakrishna Dixitulu. Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chaudhary, CVSVO Sridhar, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peshkar Ramakrishna, and Paru Pattedar Bala Subrahmanyam were also present, among other dignitaries.

The festivities commenced with a traditional rupee arati and a special arati, wherein new silk cloths were presented to both Moolavirattu and Utsavamurthy idols within the temple premises. In the evening, the idols of Swami and Ammavar are set to participate in the Sahasra Dipalankarana Seva, followed by a lively procession of devotees along the four streets of the temple.

EO Shyamala Rao remarked on the organizing of the Diwali Asthanam, highlighting that it was conducted in a scientifically managed manner, ensuring the smooth execution of the traditional rituals during this festive season at the Srivari Temple.