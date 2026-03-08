DLF chairman meets CM, explores investment opportunities

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Rajeev Singh, chairman of leading real estate company DLF Limited, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, the CM shared his vision for developing Amaravati and Visakhapatnam as world-class urban centres and invited DLF to participate in the state’s urban transformation and infrastructure development.

Naidu said he looked forward to welcoming the premium real estate brand to the state and exploring opportunities to create landmark developments in both cities.

Recalling an earlier interaction, Rajeev Singh said the company had missed a major investment opportunity in Hyderabad nearly three decades ago when Naidu, then CM of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had advised investment in land in the Raidurgam area.

He said the company could not foresee the future potential of the region at that time. With the development of Cyberabad under Naidu’s leadership, the Raidurgam area later emerged as a prominent IT hub in Hyderabad.

Acknowledging that missed opportunity, Singh said the company would not repeat the same mistake in Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh. He expressed interest in exploring investments in the capital region and informed the Chief Minister that he plans to visit Amaravati soon to assess opportunities.

Naidu also invited DLF to participate in the development of Visakhapatnam alongside Amaravati, stating that the State government aims to develop both cities with world-class infrastructure and global standards.

During the interaction, the CM briefed the DLF chairman on the State’s investment policies and the opportunities available across sectors as part of State’s broader development strategy.