Do not believe in middlemen who promise govt jobs: SP Bindu Madhav

Kurnool: Kurnool SP G Bindu Madhav called upon the unemployed not to believe in middlemen under any circumstances.

Jobs will never come just by giving money. Jobs will come only after appearing for competitive exams and based on merit, he said.

In a press release on Tuesday, the SP said that middlemen would never provide government or private jobs. Never believe in them, he told the unemployed youth.

The SP said, “Middlemen will lure youth with the promise of government jobs and later cheat them. The youth should guard themselves against such fraudsters. Several complaints have been received from the victims that they have been cheated by fraudsters. They have sought justice by initiating appropriate action.”

The youth and the unemployed should first know that the jobs either private or government would be filled upon only after issuing recruitment notification. Later, exams would be conducted and based on merit, jobs would be given.

Any kind of job would never be provided by the middlemen. “If any of them approaches you and assure to provide jobs on payment of money, do not believe and get cheated,” the SP cautioned the youth.

The fraudsters and middlemen would usually target innocent people. They trap them on the name of jobs and cheat them after taking money. He appealed the people and unemployed youth to inform the police about the fraudsters.