Dog waits near owner's footwear after she jumps into Godavari in Andhra district
Amaravati: A pet dog continued waiting for its owner for a night after she jumped into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district.
Heartbreaking visuals of the pet dog near its owner's footwear went viral on social media. The dog slept there, waiting for her to return.
A 22-year-old woman jumped into the river from GMC Balayogi Bridge between Yanam and Yedurlanka on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when a large number of visitors thronged the area to enjoy the sunset.
The woman, who was walking with her pet on the bridge, suddenly jumped into the river. After passersby raised an alarm, fishermen in a boat tried to save her but she was washed away in a strong current.
It was heartbreaking for the evening walkers to see the pet moving restlessly along the bridge and looking down at the river. It came back to sit near the footwear of its owner. It waited throughout the night and slept there. And, on Monday morning, it finally left with the mother of the woman.
Search was on for the woman who was identified as Mandangi Kanchana (22), a resident of Yanam Ferry Road. Her mother runs a hotel.
Yanam police said they are investigating the reason for the suicide.
Yanam is an enclave of union territory of Puducherry within Andhra Pradesh.