- IITK partners with GUVI
- TDP welcomes HC judgement on ‘Rajadhani Files’
- LIC brings new plan for children, youth
- Nifty, Sensex up 4th day in a row
- 62% global cos to rely on 3rd-parties for GenAI
- India’s IPR stance promotes affordable medicines: GTRI
- IT industry revenue to grow 3.8% to reach $254 billion this fiscal
- ISRO to launch GSLV F-14 satellite today from SHAR in Tirupati
- RBI asks Patym customers to shift to other banks
- Chittoor: Cops told to focus on problematic polling centres
Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accuses Adimulapu Suresh of pressurising Officials
TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accuses Minister Suresh of pressuring officials, filing false cases against TDP ranks, and making arbitrary transfers of officers. The Minister is also accused of misusing Form-6 and Form-7 to bring fraudulent voters into the constituency. The statements also highlight the MLA's efforts to bring this matter to the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer and the Central Election Commission in order to thwart Minister Suresh's efforts.
