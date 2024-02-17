  • Menu
Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accuses Adimulapu Suresh of pressurising Officials

TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accuses Minister Suresh of pressuring officials, filing false cases against TDP ranks, and making arbitrary...

TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accuses Minister Suresh of pressuring officials, filing false cases against TDP ranks, and making arbitrary transfers of officers. The Minister is also accused of misusing Form-6 and Form-7 to bring fraudulent voters into the constituency. The statements also highlight the MLA's efforts to bring this matter to the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer and the Central Election Commission in order to thwart Minister Suresh's efforts.

More Stories
