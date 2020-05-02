Don't let your guard down: CM YS Jagan prepares officials for post-Covid scenario

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to gear up for a fresh wave of NRIs and stranded students from other states who will be returning home once the lockdown restrictions are eased down.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation here on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials not to lower their vigil against corona even after May 3, but be prepared to handle fresh influx of people returning home once the situation eased.

"It is here that we can expect cases perhaps. Any way all those who return would be needing quarantine again. As per the protocol, whoever lands in AP must be sent to quarantine. These people would need quarantine facilities in a big way.

We must create the facilities in advance instead of waiting for the nick of the time. So don't let your guard down," he said.

Those with non-Covid-19 certificate also would be sent to home quarantine, he said directing the officials to pool the test samples of the fishermen from for quick results and clear their reaching homes.

Those with Vishakhapatnam and Vizianagaram as destinations and those going to Srikakulam have to be screened carefully so that positive cases did not increase, he said. Officials informed the CM that so far 1,00,997 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the State and the rate per million populations had reached 1,919 placing AP at the top position in the country.