Drinking water for Kavali with Rs.88 cr: Lanka Dinakar

Nellore: 20Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar has said that BJP-led government is keen on finding solution for drinking water problem in Kavali town.

Addressing reporters in Kavali on Saturday, Lanka Dinakar said that following an appeal from N Chandrababu Naidu in 2015 and with the initiation of former Union Urban Development Minister Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 88.41 crore for drinking water and drainage works under Amruth Scheme in 2017. The then Panchayati Raj Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated pylon for the construction of pipeline for 19.125 km with these funds, in 2018, he added.

Dinakar pointed out that though the Central government had released funds, former YSRCP government dropped the works abruptly and the pylon inaugurated by Nara Lokesh was reportedly destroyed by local YSRCP leaders.

He added the works will be started soon as per the directions of district Collector Himanshu Shukla. The government is also planning to supply protective drinking water with Rs 22 crore under UIDF funds through taps to Kavali town residents, he added.

Kavali Municipal Commissioner Sravan Kumar, engineering officials A Giridhar and P Sairam, and others were present.