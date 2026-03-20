DRM Cup Inter departmental Sports Fest-2026 from April 4

Visakhapatnam: The annual ‘DRM CUP Inter Departmental Sports Fest-2026’ will be organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair, starting April 4th.

The event will be inaugurated at the Waltair Railway Sports Arena and will continue till the month-end.

Railway employees from various departments will compete in 12 events. Of them, four events such as football, bodybuilding, ball badminton and cricket will be organised exclusively for male employees.

A total of 19 teams will participate in the fest, including staff from locations such as Araku, Damanjodi, Koraput, Kirandul, Bacheli, Rayagada, Palasa and Srikakulam. The primary aim of the initiative is to foster sportsmanship and identify talented individuals for inclusion in the ECoRSA sports team.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair and president of the Eco. Railway Sports Association Lalit Bohra, along with ADRM (Operations) K Rama Rao, sports officer M Haranadh, assistant sports officer Ranti Dev Sahu and general secretary of ECoRSA N Usha and other sports officials unveiled the fest poster here on Thursday.

Staff from accounts, medical, operating, engineering, commercial, electrical, mechanical, personnel, construction, telecom, mechanical, electrical, RPF, safety and stores department are participating in the sports meet.

The competitions will be held across various sports categories, including, football, bodybuilding, ball badminton and cricket.

Table tennis, lawn tennis, weightlifting, volleyball, shuttle badminton, chess, carrom, athletics and tug of war will be held for both men and women.