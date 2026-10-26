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Drone for emergency medicine delivery
In Short
The initiative assumes significance in view of the need to provide timely medical assistance to tribal communities living in remote, far-flung and hilly villages.
Paderu: Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector T Nishanthi inspected a new drone to strengthen the delivery of emergency medicines to remote tribal areas and reviewed its operational capabilities and potential to reach interior habitations quickly during medical emergencies. The district administration is exploring ways to modernise the existing drone-based medicine delivery system and make it more efficient, particularly in areas where difficult terrain and inadequate road connectivity often delay access to healthcare.
The initiative assumes significance in view of the need to provide timely medical assistance to tribal communities living in remote, far-flung and hilly villages. Drone-based delivery can help transport essential medicines quickly, enabling healthcare personnel to respond more effectively to emergencies.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently appreciated the district’s innovative initiative to supply medicines through drones to remote tribal habitations. R Kurmanath, who visited the district as an election observer, also inspected the new drone and reviewed the initiative. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Riaz Baig and other health department officials participated in the programme.
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