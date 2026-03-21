Drugs row puts TDP in tight spot, clouds future of two key BC political families

Vijayawada: The alleged involvement of TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav in the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case has triggered a political crisis within the TDP, with potential ramifications extending beyond an individual leader to two influential Backward Class (BC) political families.

As the party leadership deliberates on disciplinary action, the controversy is increasingly seen as a test of credibility for the TDP, particularly at a time when it has positioned itself strongly against drug-related issues.

Mahesh, who was issued a show-cause notice with a five-day deadline, submitted his explanation on Thursday night. The notice followed reports that he was present at a farmhouse party near Hyderabad where drugs were allegedly consumed, with police indicating his involvement.

In his reply, Mahesh has reportedly denied drug consumption, questioned the conflicting test results, and suggested a possible political conspiracy. He maintained that he had attended the gathering only for a meeting and had no connection with any illegal activity.

The party is now scrutinising his explanation and is expected to take a final call after internal consultations, with the matter likely to be placed before Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The episode has placed the TDP in a difficult position, balancing disciplinary action against political fallout. Having consistently targeted rivals on drug-related issues, the party now faces heightened scrutiny over its own ranks.

Naidu is learnt to have expressed strong displeasure, questioning the conduct of public representatives and warning against activities that could damage the party’s image. With some controversies involving some leaders in recent months, internal pressure is mounting for firm action, including possible suspension. At the same time, sections within the party are urging caution, arguing that any hasty move could have wider political consequences.

Beyond Mahesh, the controversy is casting a long shadow on senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, his father-in-law and a veteran BC face in the party. Party insiders believe the episode could seriously dent Ramakrishnudu’s chances of securing a Rajya Sabha berth, long seen as his immediate political goal. With the leadership wary of sending the wrong public message, the “family linkage” factor is emerging as a key concern.

Observers note that even without direct involvement, the political cost of association could be significant, particularly at a time when the party is recalibrating leadership priorities and promoting new faces.

The controversy has already provided political ammunition to the opposition, pushing the TDP onto the defensive and raising questions about governance credibility within the NDA framework. With conflicting test reports adding to the complexity and Mahesh’s denial on record, the leadership’s next move is being closely watched.

Whether the party opts for strict action or strategic restraint, the Moinabad episode has evolved into a high-stakes political moment, one that could shape not only Mahesh’s future, but also the trajectory of influential leaders within the party.