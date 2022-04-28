Duggirala woman murder case: Police reveals illicit affair as the cause of the murder

It is known that the incident of murder of a woman in Thummalapudi of Duggirala Mandal in Guntur district has caused a stir locally. However, police investigating revealed that there was no gang rape involved in the actual incident.

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez said the victim's illicit affair with a man led to the murder. The SP said that the accused in the murder of the woman, Shivasatya Sairam, and Venkata Sai Satish, who had an illicit affair with her, were arrested. The details of the case have been revealed to media by SP to this extent.

According to details provided by SP, Satish and his friend Shiva went to deceased's home. Shivasatya Sairam harassed the woman to fulfill his wish to which she refused, which led to the murder. The SP clarified that the incident was not a mass rape and no political angle to the incident.