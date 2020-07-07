Dy CM Pushpasreevani visits Paderu, lays foundation for works of worth 33.39 crore

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Minister Pamula Pushpareevani who toured Paderu has inspected the site of the medical college. She laid the foundation for the works of worth Rs. 33.39 crores and held a meeting with the officials of various branches in the ITD conference hall. On this occasion, she said that all the tribals who are cultivating the deserving forest lands will be granted registration certificates from next month.

She said that the late chief minister YSR had given land ownership documents to all the tribal farmers, which was stalled by the successive rulers. "With the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the post, has focused on tribals agriculture problems and instructed the officials to issue the land registration certificates to the forest farmers in compliance to the RVFR (Records of Forest Rights) without any difficulty," the minister said.

The deputy chief minister further said that 87,166 tribal farmers have applied for the cultivation of crops on 1,64,616 acres that are under scrutiny. She added that the registration would be done on those person's name who cultivates the land. She assured the tribals that CM Jagan would surely help them.