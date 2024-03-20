DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond

DYFI Kadapa District President Mudia Chinni, along with DYFI leaders, announced during a press conference at the Sundaraiya building on Wednesday that they will be initiating an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Irrigation Office to protest against the occupants of the Bhakarapet pond under Badvel Municipality. This protest is being organized under the Bharatiya Prajatantra Yuvajana Samakhya and Praja Sangha.



During the press conference, Mudia Chinni highlighted the lack of action being taken against the occupants of the Bhakarapet pond and the unfinished boundary around the pond. Despite multiple pleas to the revenue authorities, irrigation officials, and municipal officials to address the issue, no concrete steps have been taken to protect the pond from encroachment. The leaders expressed disappointment over the failure to take legal action against the encroachers, even after assurances were made by irrigation officials.

They also criticized the lack of response from authorities in addressing encroachments on side ponds and streams. The DYFI leaders vowed to submit a detailed report on land grabbing in Badwel to relevant authorities and urged them to take immediate action to protect the Bhakarapet pond from further encroachment.

As part of their protest, the DYFI leaders announced plans to distribute leaflets throughout the town to raise awareness about the importance of protecting ponds and water bodies in the area. The press conference was attended by DYFI Badwel Rural Secretary Bala Naphia, Vice President G. Ramanaiah, Town Vice President Anjaneyulu, Treasurer Surendra, and other members of the organization.