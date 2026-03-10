e-Crop, e-KYC mandatory for farmers: DAO

Vijayawada: NTR District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari has urged farmers to complete biometric verification (e-KYC) along with e-Crop registration. She stated that it is mandatory to avail crop insurance compensation, sell paddy through government procurement and receive various subsidies announced by the government.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that during the Rabi season, about 1,49,212 farmers in the district registered their crops under e-Crop covering an extent of 3,28,575 acres. Village Agriculture Assistants (VAAs) have verified nearly 99% of the registered crops so far in the respective Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), she said. However, only 5,894 farmers (5.6%) covering 18,340.7 acres have completed the biometric verification (e-KYC) process so far, she said.

Vijaya Kumari explained that farmers would receive a three-stage SMS notification to the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar for information and verification of crop registration details. After completion of crop registration, farmers would receive an SMS containing the relevant details and they can either accept the information if it is correct or raise objections online if any details are incorrect, she added.

Further, she advised the remaining farmers to visit their nearest RSKs or contact the VAAs in their village and provide the OTP received on their mobile phone to complete the e-KYC process after verifying their e-Crop registration details.

The Agriculture Officer warned that if farmers fail to complete the biometric verification, they may lose the opportunity to claim compensation in case of crop losses caused by natural calamities or other reasons, as only farmers who complete e-KYC would be eligible for government relief. She also informed that lists of farmers who have completed e-KYC would be displayed at RSKs for social audit purposes.