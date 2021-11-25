East Godavari: Police Association demands apology from Ayyanna Patrudu for abusing police

The East Godavari District Police Officers' Association has expressed outrage over the TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu. District Police Association president Satyamurthy and secretary YRK Srinivas said the Ayyanna Patrudu should speak wisely towards the police.



The duo told the media on Thursday that his words were worse than the language used by street Rowdies.

The police association recalled how he used the police services while he was in power and was incensed for abusing the police for his political presence. He warned that if he did not speak the right language, the people would beat him.

They requested that the government should arrest Ayyanna Patrudu immediately and take strict action. They demanded a public apology to the police and warned of private cases would also be filed against him.

Earlier, Ayyanna Patrudu has made indecent remarks against police alleging them of acting in tune with the government. He made some filthy comments which cannot write here. The police association took exception for this and questioned Ayyanna in the latter's own language. The cops have said that the people have removed him from the power for the inefficiency and abusive language.