East Godavari: Wife dead and children injured in a road accident at Yeleswaram

A tragic incident was reported where a man who left for his father-in-law's hometown on a motorcycle with his family had lost his wife and children injured in a road accident at Yerravaram national highway in the Eleswaram mandal. Going into the details, Perapu Satyanarayana, a resident of Erukonda village in Poosapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district, runs a saloon shop in Polamur, West Godavari district at his father-in-law's hometown.



He is survived by his wife Kalyani (26), seven-year-old son Vishnuvardan and five-year-old daughter Lasya Shree. From there he set off with his wife and children on a bike in the morning to go to Polamur where they were hit by a private bus coming from behind at Yarravaram leaving his wife Kalyani dead on the spot.



Satyanarayana and two children were injured and were shifted to Pratipada Government Hospital. ASI Subbi Reddy examined the scene and a case was registered and investigated.