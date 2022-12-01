Education incentive benefits 42,411 students in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): The fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the education incentive amount of Rs 24.66 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 38,099 mothers to benefit 42,411 students by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Madanapalle town on Wednesday. Joint Collector T S Chethan said that the chief minister's education incentive was aimed at empowering the students educationally and economically.

Under the scheme, students can pursue polytechnic, engineering and other streams as per their interest. This amount was released every four months to help students pay their fees without going for education loans. The amounts are credited into mothers' accounts so that mothers will have the empowerment to question institution managements on the quality of education.

The joint collector said that the government initiatives have ushered in revolutionary changes in the society and brought corporate education to the doorstep of common man. Everything is done with transparency through social audit systems. The Vidya Deevena is helping the poorest of poor to pursue their dreams. Municipal Chairman T Obulesu, district Agri Advisory Board chairman A Ramana Reddy and MPP Ravana Reddy participated.