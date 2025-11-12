Ekta Run held in Vizag as part of 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Ekta Run was held in Visakhapatnam, attracting a considerable turnout from the local community. The event was inaugurated by MP Sribharat, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, who served as chief guests.

The Ekta Run saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of students and residents of the city, highlighting the spirit of unity and solidarity that Patel championed throughout his life.

The event served not only as a tribute to the great leader but also as an opportunity to promote fitness and community bonding.