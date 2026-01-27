Elaborate arrangements made for India-New Zealand T-20 match

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam gears up for a high-octane India-New Zealand T20 match scheduled on January 28 at Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium in the city.

As part of the match and to ensure facilitating world-class experiences to both cricket enthusiasts and players, elaborate arrangements are going on in full swing at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Girish Dongre along with the operations team is meticulously overseeing spectator facilities at the venue. Close attention is being paid to pitch and ground preparations to deliver optimal playing conditions. Both the teams consider the series as pivotal, serving as key preparations for the upcoming T-20 World Cup. ACA curator Nagamallaiah and media manager Y Venkatesh along with other members supervised the arrangements at the stadium.

Under-14 Boys South Zone Inter-State Matches from January 27. Meanwhile, representatives of the Andhra Cricket Association announced that the Under-14 Boys South Zone Inter-State Matches for the 2025-26 season will be held in Vizianagaram from January 27 to February 15.

They informed that a total of seven teams will participate in the Under-14 Boys South Zone Inter-State matches, including Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. The cricket matches that commence on January 27 will be held at the Vizzy Stadium, ACA North Zone Academy and MVGR Engineering College grounds in Vizianagaram.