Elderly Woman Killed after car rams stationary lorry in Krishna district

An elderly woman was killed and several injured when a car struck a stationary lorry on the Vijayawada–Machilipatnam highway early on Sunday.

According to police, family from Jaggayyapeta in Krishna district, was travelling towards Mopidevi when the crash happened near Pamarru, close to the Gudivada flyover. The car hit the back of the parked lorry.

Orusu Chinna Tirupathamma 60 died at the scene. Other family members suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by passing motorists.

Police visited the site and registered a case. An investigation is under way.