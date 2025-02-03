Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Elections are being held today to fill vacant positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor in various municipalities and municipal corporations across Andhra Pradesh. The election process is taking place for key posts in multiple urban local bodies.

As part of the elections, Deputy Mayors will be elected for Tirupati, Nellore, and Eluru Municipal Corporations. Additionally, the selection of Chairpersons will be conducted for Nandigama, Hindupur, and Palakonda municipalities.

These elections are crucial for ensuring smooth governance and administration in the respective municipal bodies. The results will determine the leadership that will oversee local development initiatives and public welfare programs in these urban areas.