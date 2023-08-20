Elephant kills farmer

  • Menu
Palamaner (Chittoor district): A farmer Markandeyulu died in an elephant attack in Mudireddypalli in Peddanjani mandal on Saturday night.

The lone elephant which strayed into the village attacked the farmer working in his field leading to his death.

The elephant menace remaining far from removed in Chittoor district more so in Kuppam and Palamaner constituencies resulting in loss of lives and also crop loss much to the worry of farmers.

