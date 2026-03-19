Elephant tusks seized in Chandragiri mandal; one held

Tirupati: In a crackdown on wildlife crime, forest officials seized elephant tusks and arrested a man in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday night.

Based on credible information, a team from the Bhakarapeta forest range carried out a surprise inspection at a house in Harijanawada locality of Bheemavaram village under Chinna Ramapuram panchayat. The operation was led by Forest Range Officer Venkata Ramana along with departmental staff.

During the raid, officials discovered two old elephant tusks allegedly kept illegally inside the residence belonging to Vothuluri Siva Kumar. The forest personnel immediately detained him and took the tusks into custody.

Divisional Forest Officer P Saibaba stated that a case had been booked against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

He noted that the seized tusks belong to the Asian elephant (Elephas maximus), a Schedule I species that enjoys the highest level of protection under Indian wildlife laws.

Following the arrest, Siva Kumar was produced before the court and later remanded to judicial custody. Forest authorities said investigations are continuing to trace the origin of the tusks and to determine if a wider illegal wildlife trade network is involved.