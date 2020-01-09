Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eligible beneficiaries can re-apply for Amma Vodi by February 9: CM Jagan Reddy

Eligible beneficiaries can re-apply for Amma Vodi by February 9: CM Jagan Reddy
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government's ambitious Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan in Chittoor on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh government's ambitious Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan in Chittoor on Thursday. The eligible beneficiaries who had not been shortlisted for the scheme due to technical problems on the website are hereby advised to re-apply by February 9.

The Chief Minister also requested the government to allocate Rs.1000 crore for the scheme to provide financial assistance to the mothers who send their wards to school.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Every poor mother who sends children to school will be given Rs. 15,000. This year, students are exempted from the stipulation per cent cent attendance. However, it is clear that the scheme is applicable only if there is a mandatory 75 per cent attendance from the next academic year."

"Amma Vodi scheme will benefit nearly 43 lakh mothers, " he added.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi9 Jan 2020 3:38 PM GMT

Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election expenditure
Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election...
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...


Top