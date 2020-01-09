Eligible beneficiaries can re-apply for Amma Vodi by February 9: CM Jagan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government's ambitious Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan in Chittoor on Thursday. The eligible beneficiaries who had not been shortlisted for the scheme due to technical problems on the website are hereby advised to re-apply by February 9.

The Chief Minister also requested the government to allocate Rs.1000 crore for the scheme to provide financial assistance to the mothers who send their wards to school.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Every poor mother who sends children to school will be given Rs. 15,000. This year, students are exempted from the stipulation per cent cent attendance. However, it is clear that the scheme is applicable only if there is a mandatory 75 per cent attendance from the next academic year."

"Amma Vodi scheme will benefit nearly 43 lakh mothers, " he added.