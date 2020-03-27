Eluru: Create awareness on Covid-19, says Deputy CM Alla Nani

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) has said that awareness among people on coronavirus would be effective in preventing spread of the virus.



He participated in a meeting of the district committees on prevention of the virus here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Ministers Perni Nani, Ch Sriranganadharaju, T Vanitha and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Alla Nani said that without cooperation of the people, any effort of the State government would not yield any result in the fight against the virus.

People should clearly know that there is no medicine for the virus and prevention through social distancing is the only medicine. Stating that no case was registered in West Godavari district so far, the minister asked the officials to be prepared to tackle, in case if any case registered. He asked the District Collector to arrange 20 quarantine rooms with all equipment to meet the challenges in future. He enquired from the officials about medicines available, requirement of masks, details of foreigners and other things. He warned traders of stern action if they sell essential commodities at higher prices.

District Collector R Muthyala Raju, Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal and others were present.