- Google to shut websites made with Business Profiles in March
- Vaishnaw confirms Tata Group's semiconductor project in Gujarat
- TDP Nellore parliament president Abdul Aziz says Ra Kadali Ra is receiving good response
- YSRCP will win the elections again: Adala Prabhakar Reddy
- Jana Sena demands to resolve Anganwadi workers demands
- Nihar Skill Education offers vocational training in Kadapa
- TDP Kakinada Parliament president Jyotula Naveen thanks Naidu
- Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran set to make SA20 debut
- Naveen unveils logo for 1st World Odia Language Conference
- APCC suspects internal hand in death of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, demands CBI probe
Eluru District Congress President Rajanala expressed solidarity National Federation of Indian Railway Workers
Eluru District Congress President Rajanala Rammohan Rao participated in the relay fast strike organized by South Central Railway Employees Sangh Eluru branch.
Congress working group members Danduboyna Chandrasekhar, Ganapathy Raju, Sevadal Subbarao, Pachimalla Rajesh, K.S.R. Murthy and Satish Rayala were also present.
