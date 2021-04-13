Eluru: Health Minister Alla Nani all praise for village/ward volunteers

Eluru: Health Minister Alla Kali Srinivas (Alla Nani) said on Monday that the village/ward volunteers play a very important role in reaching the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries in the State. He praised the services of the village/ward volunteers and presented the awards in three categories to the volunteers in a programme held at the Indoor stadium in Eluru.

The State government presented awards to the village/ward volunteers for their services to the people during the last 20 months.

Minister for women and child welfare TanetiVanit, district in-charge collector Himanshu Shukla and others participated in the award presentation programmes. Several hundred village/ward volunteers in the district participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Alla Nani said that the ward/village volunteers are working as the bridge between the people and the government and playing a very important role in reaching out the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. He said that many people expressed doubts on the village/ward volunteers system when it was introduced in the State 20 months ago.

He said that 16,581 village/ward volunteers get Seva Mithra awards, 300 volunteers get SevaRatna and 75 seva Vajra awards in West Godavari district. Minister for women and child for welfare Taneti Vanitha praising the services of village/ward volunteers said that they are rendering 33 types of services to the people.

She said that the village volunteers are crucial in delivery of services like distribution of pension, door delivery of ration and services related to Covid-19. District in-charge collector Himanshu Shukla, joint collector N Tej Bharat, ZP CEO P Srinivasulu and other officials attended the event.