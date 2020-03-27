Eluru: Marking complete for social distancing, says Jt Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Eluru: Joint Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has said marking was completed to maintain a social distance at the market places in the district.

He attended a review meeting of higher officials on supply of essential commodities here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector informed that in addition to the existing six Rythu Bazaars, 13 Rythu Bazaars have been set up in the district to ease the supply of essential commodities, especially vegetables. Meetings were convened several times with the trading community to keep prices of the essential commodities under control, he added.