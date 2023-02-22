  • Menu
Eluru: Mother Enrichetta Feast conducted

Mother Enrichetta Feast at CH S D St Theresas (A) College for Women in Eluru on Tuesday
Mother Enrichetta Feast at CH S D St Theresa's (A) College for Women in Eluru on Tuesday

The Department of Management studies of CH S D St Theresa's (A) College for Women on Tuesday celebrated Mother Enrichetta Feast, who believed in promoting sustainable and successful living through education.

Dr Sr Marietta Pudota unveiled the portrait of Mother Enrichetta. College Principal Dr Sr Mercy spoke about the things the students can imbibe from saint Mother Enrichetta, who is remembered even after 151 years for her dedication, vision and mission to instill education in children and women. She also gave message about the virtues of Blessed Mother Enrichetta.

Head of the Department of Management Studies Dr Santosh Jhawar was the master of ceremony and organised the programme.

