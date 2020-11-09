Eluru : TDP, YSRCP flayed for supporting 'anti-people' policies of BJP government says CPM

Eluru : CPM has launched people's awareness campaign to educate them on the compromising stand taken by ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP in the state on the 'anti-people' policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

When the country was struggling with Covid pandemic, the Centre has been enacting anti-farmer acts, making anti-labour amendments besides privatising public sector undertakings and other anti-people activities. The activists of the CPM under the leadership of city secretary P Kishore started the campaign here on Saturday and continued on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said that the BJP which had history of ignoring poll promises like implementing state bifurcation act has been indulging in anti-people activities along with implementing its communal agenda. It is shame on the part of Jana Sena, TDP and YSRCP which have been outrightly supporting the policies of the Union government, he criticised.