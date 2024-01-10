  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru YSRCP leaders meet Alla Nani briefs on preparations for unveiling of Ambedkar statue

Eluru YSRCP leaders meet Alla Nani briefs on preparations for unveiling of Ambedkar statue
x
Highlights

Ahead of the unveiling of a 125-feet social justice sculpture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India, at Vijayawada

Ahead of the unveiling of a 125-feet social justice sculpture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India, at Vijayawada on the 19th of this month by Honorable Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leaders of Eluru district SC, BC and Minorities met Alla Nani at the Eluru camp office on Wednesday.

He was briefed about the preparatory activities related to this mega project. Later, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's grand statue unveiling poster was unveiled.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X