Eluru YSRCP leaders meet Alla Nani briefs on preparations for unveiling of Ambedkar statue

Ahead of the unveiling of a 125-feet social justice sculpture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India, at Vijayawada on the 19th of this month by Honorable Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leaders of Eluru district SC, BC and Minorities met Alla Nani at the Eluru camp office on Wednesday.

He was briefed about the preparatory activities related to this mega project. Later, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's grand statue unveiling poster was unveiled.