Live
- RSV can infect nerve cells, cause inflammation and damage: Study
- Sisodia, Singh's judicial custody extended; court directs jail authorities on election certificate collection
- Sickle cell patients less likely to get Covid vax: Study
- No invitation needed to visit Ram Temple: Sachin Pilot
- No charge sheet against any BJP legislator in National Anthem insult case: Calcutta HC
- How get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes at home
- Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, And Adhir Chowdhury To Skip January 22 Ram Mandir Event
- Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Affirms Eknath Shinde Faction As True Shiv Sena, Boosting Chief Minister's Stance
- Relief for Thackeray as Maha Speaker rejects plea by Shinde group to disqualify SS-UBT MLAs
- DCM Calls Upon Party Men to Work Unitedly for the General Elections
Just In
Eluru YSRCP leaders meet Alla Nani briefs on preparations for unveiling of Ambedkar statue
Highlights
Ahead of the unveiling of a 125-feet social justice sculpture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India, at Vijayawada
Ahead of the unveiling of a 125-feet social justice sculpture of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India, at Vijayawada on the 19th of this month by Honorable Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leaders of Eluru district SC, BC and Minorities met Alla Nani at the Eluru camp office on Wednesday.
He was briefed about the preparatory activities related to this mega project. Later, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's grand statue unveiling poster was unveiled.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS