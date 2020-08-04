'Em Pillado Yeldamosthava...' singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao passes away in Parvathipuram

Prominent lyricist and singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao (77) has passed away. He had been ill for the past few days and died at his residence in Pedabondapalli, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram district on Tuesday morning. Founder of Jananatya Mandali in 1972, Vangapandu inspired the villagers as well as the tribals with his folk songs. Vangapandu became famous with the first song who goes out like " Em Pillado Eldamostava...". His cinema career hat began with the movie Ardharathri Swathantrayam later, he received the Kalaratna award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Popular singer and revolutionary Gaddar mourned over the death of Vangapandu. Gaddar said he is not the person he is rhe song who stays in People's heart. On the other hand, he sung over 300 songs in three decades and his songs have been translated into 10 languages.

He was born in June 1943 in Pedabondapalli near Parvathipuram to Jagannadham and Chinathalli. On November 23, 2008, he was awarded the Bollimuntha Sivaramakrishna Sahitya Award by B. Narasinga Rao in Tenali. Vangapandu Prasada Rao, along with Gaddar, founded Jana Natyamandali, the cultural arm of the People's War, in 1972.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy mourned the death of Uttara Andhra folk singer Kanachi Vangapandu Prasada Rao. To this extent he wrote on his Twitter handle, who ch reads, "North Coastal Andhra folk sunger, public poet, artist Vangapandu Prasada Rao's death is a loss to the poor people. The news of his death had left me in shocked this morning. He inspired the people with hundreds of folk songs. My deepest condolences to his family.